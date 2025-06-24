Brokerages Set VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VNET) Price Target at $9.30

Shares of VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.30.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VNET. Wall Street Zen raised shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of VNET Group from $16.10 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

NASDAQ VNET opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -545.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.09. VNET Group has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $16.13.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. VNET Group had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 2.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that VNET Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNET. Triata Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VNET Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,377,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in VNET Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,463,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new stake in VNET Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,210,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in VNET Group by 2,304,491.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in VNET Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

