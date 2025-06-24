Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.50.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Lithium Americas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Trading Up 1.7%
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lithium Americas
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Microsoft Stock Holds Steady as AI Drives Workforce Shift
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- D-Wave Goes International With South Korea Partnership
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Payment Giants Slide on Stablecoin Buzz—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.