Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Lithium Americas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Lithium Americas Trading Up 1.7%

About Lithium Americas

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at C$3.53 on Tuesday. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of C$2.87 and a 1 year high of C$7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a current ratio of 13.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$537.07 million, a P/E ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.15.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

