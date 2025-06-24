Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,089 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.54% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $21,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NULG. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,300.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS NULG opened at $89.40 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $91.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.79.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.