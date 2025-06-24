Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 265,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $20,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CWB. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,999,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of CWB opened at $80.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.69. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $82.24.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.