Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Receives $21.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PARR. Mizuho upped their price target on Par Pacific from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Par Pacific from $20.00 to $14.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Shares of PARR stock opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Par Pacific has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $28.35.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Par Pacific will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 821.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 70.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

