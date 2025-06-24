Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Centuri from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Centuri from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th.
CTRI opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average of $19.40. Centuri has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,068.53, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.
Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Centuri had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $550.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centuri will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.
Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.
