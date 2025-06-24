Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,853 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF worth $18,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,068,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198,415 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 6,077.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,940,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,312 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $96,662,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $95,032,000. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,941,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

VGIT stock opened at $59.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $57.40 and a 52-week high of $60.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.74.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.