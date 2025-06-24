Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $20.92 Million Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 455,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,795 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $20,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX opened at $53.11 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $54.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.55.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.