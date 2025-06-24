iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Stock Position Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,715 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.26% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $16,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 835.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 23.6%

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $183.08 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.14 and a fifty-two week high of $183.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.71.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

