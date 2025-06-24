Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 183,718 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 69.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 183,718 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $23,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 3,928.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,224,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,361,000 after buying an additional 15,821,509 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,235,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,621,000 after buying an additional 1,156,735 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,299,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,376,000 after buying an additional 1,023,323 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,801,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,897,000 after buying an additional 401,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $104,132,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $43.75 and a twelve month high of $53.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

