Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $17.30 Million Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 45.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 219,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,435 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYG opened at $79.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.98. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.08 and a 52-week high of $80.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.40.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

