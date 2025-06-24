Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.5%

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $91.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.53. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

