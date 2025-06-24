Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 23,542 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 304,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,542 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $22,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,579,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,309,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,643,000 after purchasing an additional 272,676 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,417,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8,016.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 211,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,110,000 after purchasing an additional 209,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $14,773,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $72.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.53 and a 200-day moving average of $72.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $64.48 and a twelve month high of $75.43.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

