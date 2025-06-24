Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 39,497 Shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,497 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF worth $22,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Echo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF stock opened at $62.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.44. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $51.78 and a 1 year high of $64.10.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

