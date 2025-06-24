Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $45,000 Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 6.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $302,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 205.2% in the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 14,042 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 31,620 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $72.35 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.93 and a 1-year high of $120.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $953.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.50 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 109.80%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.