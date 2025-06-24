Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,018 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $16,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 103.5% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. EnRich Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $225.93 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $258.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.34 and a 200-day moving average of $230.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.74.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

