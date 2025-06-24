Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Takes $2.23 Million Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUSB. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 26,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 36,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUSB stock opened at $49.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.69. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.29 and a 12-month high of $49.98.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

