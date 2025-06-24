Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLV. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $57,303,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,321,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,487 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 715.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,118,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,781,000 after buying an additional 1,858,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 560.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,180,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,090,000 after buying an additional 1,002,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $15,050,000.

Stock Up 0.7%

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $32.96 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $33.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.38.

Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

