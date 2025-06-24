Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000.
Shares of BSTZ opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $22.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.67.
BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.
