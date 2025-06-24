iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB) Holdings Boosted by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Core Dividend ETF worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, KWB Wealth grew its position in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DIVB opened at $49.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.15. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $832.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

