TrueMark Investments LLC Invests $293,000 in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE)

TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Celanese by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,618,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $942,506,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818,993 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $222,815,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,506,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550,334 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 4,506.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,344,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,969,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CE opened at $54.68 on Tuesday. Celanese Corporation has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $147.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.55.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. Celanese had a negative net margin of 16.54% and a positive return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.79%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Celanese from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Vertical Research raised shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho set a $45.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.11.

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.18 per share, for a total transaction of $77,174.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,468 shares in the company, valued at $807,120.24. This represents a 10.57% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

