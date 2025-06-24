Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 6,888 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $203.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average is $25.84. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. Wall Street Zen upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.76.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

