Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,768,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,715,000 after purchasing an additional 229,739 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 68,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 267,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,591,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atmos Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Atmos Advisory LLC now owns 353,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,982,000 after buying an additional 23,363 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $55.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $56.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $157.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

