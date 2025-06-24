TrueMark Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS)

TrueMark Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) by 85.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 66,333 shares during the quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,539,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 303,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,378,000 after buying an additional 48,034 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,323,000 after buying an additional 50,447 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 7.8% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 287,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,865,000 after buying an additional 20,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $4,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Fidus Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Fidus Investment in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Fidus Investment Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of FDUS stock opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $683.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.72. Fidus Investment Corporation has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $23.55.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.61 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 52.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Fidus Investment Corporation will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidus Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.98%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.50%.

Fidus Investment Profile

(Free Report)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.