5,247 Shares in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI) Acquired by TrueMark Investments LLC

TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in NiSource by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,244,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,837,000 after buying an additional 6,001,486 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,977,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,745,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,199,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,793,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,124,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on NiSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on NiSource from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NiSource from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

In related news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 6,178 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $233,590.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,035.21. The trade was a 24.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 6,227 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $245,468.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,528.44. This represents a 17.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,405 shares of company stock valued at $631,939. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NiSource stock opened at $40.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NiSource, Inc has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $41.45. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.50.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.54%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

