Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Has $225,000 Position in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Design Therapeutics were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DSGN. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Design Therapeutics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Design Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 48,528 shares in the last quarter. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Design Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGN opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $221.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50.

Design Therapeutics Profile

Design Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DSGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, researches, designs, develops, and commercializes small molecule therapeutic drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its GeneTAC platform to design and develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansion.

