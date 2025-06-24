TrueMark Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

TrueMark Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 13,532 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 50,190 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 52,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 20,880 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RLAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Insider Activity at Relay Therapeutics

In related news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 10,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $32,217.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 390,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,243. This represents a 2.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 12,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $38,829.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 355,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,128. The trade was a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,320 shares of company stock valued at $280,981. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $553.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Relay Therapeutics’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Relay Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Articles

