Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BND. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $73.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.58. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2403 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

