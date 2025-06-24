5,376 Shares in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Acquired by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MIRM. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,581,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,481,000 after buying an additional 101,358 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,831,000 after buying an additional 138,623 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,016,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 907,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,518,000 after buying an additional 18,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 782,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,350,000 after buying an additional 40,986 shares in the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

MIRM stock opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.52 and its 200-day moving average is $45.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.23 and a beta of 0.95. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $54.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $111.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MIRM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

