Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at $17,762,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,814,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,440,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,367,000 after purchasing an additional 956,072 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 479.0% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 558,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 462,218 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 1,091.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 432,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 396,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 71,428 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $314,997.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,640,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,236,801.18. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 61,523 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $242,400.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 231,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,228.20. The trade was a 20.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 4.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.66 and a quick ratio of 16.66. QuantumScape Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QuantumScape Corporation will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on QuantumScape from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group downgraded QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QuantumScape has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.19.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

