Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,612 Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at about $723,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zai Lab by 2.4% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at about $805,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Stock Up 4.2%

Zai Lab stock opened at $36.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 0.96. Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $44.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $106.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.40 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 33.35% and a negative net margin of 60.26%. Equities analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Zai Lab news, Director William Lis sold 13,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $492,745.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,231.02. This trade represents a 28.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 46,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $1,303,067.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,479,014.59. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,021 shares of company stock valued at $4,257,755 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Zai Lab from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

