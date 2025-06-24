MariMed (OTC:MRMD) vs. Happiness Development Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) Critical Review

MariMed (OTC:MRMD – Get Free Report) and Happiness Development Group (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of MariMed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Happiness Development Group shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of MariMed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Happiness Development Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MariMed and Happiness Development Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MariMed $148.60 million 0.19 -$16.03 million ($0.03) -2.37 Happiness Development Group $95.59 million 0.06 -$49.19 million $0.48 1.79

MariMed has higher revenue and earnings than Happiness Development Group. MariMed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Happiness Development Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MariMed and Happiness Development Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariMed -8.95% 1.58% 0.53% Happiness Development Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MariMed and Happiness Development Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariMed 0 0 0 1 4.00 Happiness Development Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility and Risk

MariMed has a beta of 2.99, indicating that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Happiness Development Group has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MariMed beats Happiness Development Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature’s Heritage brand; and soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby’s Baked brand; and drink mix under Vibations brand. It also offers chewable cannabis-infused mint tablet under the brand Kalm Fusion; and flower, vapes, and edibles under InHouse brand. In addition, the company provides supplement, nutrient-infused fruit chews under Betty’s Eddies brand and ice creams under Emack & Bolio’s brand. The company licenses its brands. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

About Happiness Development Group

Happiness Development Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. It also offers product marketing and e-commerce agency operation services under the Happy Buy platform to small and middle size businesses; and e-commerce solutions, internet information, and advertising services to the online stores or manufactures. In addition, the company provides secure transaction environment, automobile procurement, and financial services for automobile manufacturers under the Taochejun automobile sales platform. It sells its products through distributors, large-scale chain drugstores, malls, and supermarkets under the Happiness brand. The company was formerly known as Happiness Biotech Group Limited and changed its name to Happiness Development Group Limited in October 2022. Happiness Development Group Limited was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

