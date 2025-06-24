Critical Contrast: Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) vs. Babcock (NYSE:BW)

Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL – Get Free Report) and Babcock (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alaska Power & Telephone and Babcock”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alaska Power & Telephone $64.21 million 1.06 $6.15 million $5.88 9.72 Babcock $717.30 million 0.13 -$59.92 million ($0.83) -1.15

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alaska Power & Telephone has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Babcock. Babcock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alaska Power & Telephone, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

83.2% of Babcock shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Babcock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Alaska Power & Telephone has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Babcock has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Alaska Power & Telephone and Babcock, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alaska Power & Telephone 0 0 0 0 0.00 Babcock 0 2 1 0 2.33

Babcock has a consensus target price of $2.67, suggesting a potential upside of 180.38%. Given Babcock’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Babcock is more favorable than Alaska Power & Telephone.

Profitability

This table compares Alaska Power & Telephone and Babcock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alaska Power & Telephone 11.52% N/A N/A Babcock -7.89% N/A -7.84%

Summary

Babcock beats Alaska Power & Telephone on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alaska Power & Telephone

Alaska Power & Telephone Company provides energy, telecommunications, and broadband services to the residents, businesses, and communities of rural Alaska. The company operates through Energy and Telecom divisions. It generates energy using hydro and fossil-fuels. In addition, the company provides voice, as well as broadband services. Alaska Power & Telephone Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Ketchikan, Washington.

About Babcock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions. The B&W Environmental segment focuses on systems for cooling, ash handling, particulate control, nitrogen oxides and sulfur dioxides removal, chemical looping for carbon control, and mercury control. The B&W Thermal segment offers steam generation equipment, aftermarket parts, construction, maintenance, and field services for plants in the power generation, oil and gas, and industrial sectors. The company was founded by George H. Babcock, Stephen Wilcox, Jr., and Joseph P. Manton in 1856 and is headquartered in Akron, OH.

