The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG) Senior Officer Kenneth Edward Wood Sells 22,447 Shares

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) Senior Officer Kenneth Edward Wood sold 22,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$134.29, for a total value of C$3,014,407.63.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 1.6%

DSG stock opened at C$138.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$147.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$154.55. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$126.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$177.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of C$8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.18). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 21.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 3.3498285 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group provides a software solution that allows users in the shipping industry to communicate with one another. The core product is the Global Logistics Network, which is best understood as transaction driven. Descartes charges clients to send/receive messages, data, and documents on the GLN (the transactions).

