Holly Lynn Johnson Sells 31,200 Shares of MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA) Stock

MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Holly Lynn Johnson sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.70, for a total transaction of C$957,840.00.

Holly Lynn Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 20th, Holly Lynn Johnson sold 8,800 shares of MDA Space stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.70, for a total transaction of C$270,160.00.

MDA Space Trading Down 1.1%

TSE MDA opened at C$31.85 on Tuesday. MDA Space Ltd. has a one year low of C$11.78 and a one year high of C$33.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 56.61 and a beta of 0.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDA. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of MDA Space from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of MDA Space from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of MDA Space from C$28.50 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MDA Space presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.89.

MDA Space Company Profile

MDA Space Ltd, formerly MDA Ltd, is a global space company. The Company is a robotics, satellite systems and Geo intelligence provider. It provides communications satellites and earth and space observation. It is also involved in space exploration and infrastructure. Its software, AURORA, is a digital satellite product line providing critical new solutions to operators.

