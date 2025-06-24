Holly Lynn Johnson Sells 31,200 Shares of MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA) Stock

MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Holly Lynn Johnson sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.70, for a total transaction of C$957,840.00.
Holly Lynn Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 20th, Holly Lynn Johnson sold 8,800 shares of MDA Space stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.70, for a total transaction of C$270,160.00.
MDA Space Trading Down 1.1%
TSE MDA opened at C$31.85 on Tuesday. MDA Space Ltd. has a one year low of C$11.78 and a one year high of C$33.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 56.61 and a beta of 0.02.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on MDA
MDA Space Company Profile
MDA Space Ltd, formerly MDA Ltd, is a global space company. The Company is a robotics, satellite systems and Geo intelligence provider. It provides communications satellites and earth and space observation. It is also involved in space exploration and infrastructure. Its software, AURORA, is a digital satellite product line providing critical new solutions to operators.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MDA Space
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Microsoft Stock Holds Steady as AI Drives Workforce Shift
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- D-Wave Goes International With South Korea Partnership
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Payment Giants Slide on Stablecoin Buzz—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for MDA Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.