UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) CEO Ishbia Mat Sells 400,036 Shares

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) CEO Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $1,608,144.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,299,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,265,565.84. The trade was a 10.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ishbia Mat also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UWM alerts:

On Monday, June 23rd, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $1,640,147.60.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $1,596,143.64.

UWM Stock Performance

NYSE:UWMC opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average of $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.46 and a beta of 1.71. UWM Holdings Corporation has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

UWM Dividend Announcement

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $613.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.80 million. UWM had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. UWM’s payout ratio is -307.69%.

Institutional Trading of UWM

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UWM by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,060,000 after buying an additional 3,212,081 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in UWM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in UWM by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in UWM by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UWM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UWMC shares. UBS Group upgraded UWM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on UWM from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of UWM in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on UWM from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UWM

UWM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.