Insider Buying: Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1) Insider Buys 1,060,000 Shares of Stock

Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1 – Get Free Report) insider Lawrence Myers purchased 1,060,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.36 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of A$1,438,420.00 ($934,038.96).
Accent Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.80.
About Accent Group
