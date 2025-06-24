Insider Buying: Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1) Insider Buys 1,060,000 Shares of Stock

Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1 – Get Free Report) insider Lawrence Myers purchased 1,060,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.36 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of A$1,438,420.00 ($934,038.96).

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.80.

Accent Group Limited engages in the retail, distribution, and franchise of lifestyle footwear, and apparel and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. The company's brands and banners include The Athlete's Foot, Platypus Shoes, Hype DC, Skechers, Merrell, CAT, Vans, Dr. Martens, Saucony, Timberland, Hoka, Superga, Kappa, Palladium, Supra, Subtype, The Trybe, Stylerunner, Autry, Glue Store, and UCG.

