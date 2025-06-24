Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) Director Michael Stuart Klein Sells 100,000 Shares

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) Director Michael Stuart Klein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $6,353,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,412,000. The trade was a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Stuart Klein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 20th, Michael Stuart Klein sold 150,000 shares of Oklo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $9,411,000.00.

Oklo Price Performance

OKLO stock opened at $55.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.41 and a 200-day moving average of $33.53. Oklo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $73.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oklo ( NYSE:OKLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Oklo by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,929,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,646,000 after purchasing an additional 74,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oklo by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,381,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,770,000 after buying an additional 37,718 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oklo by 6.2% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 964,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,869,000 after buying an additional 56,437 shares during the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oklo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 807,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,358,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JAT Capital Mgmt LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,798,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OKLO shares. CLSA raised Oklo from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. William Blair started coverage on Oklo in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Oklo in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Oklo in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Articles

