Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) COO Sanjay Gajendra Sells 76,373 Shares of Stock

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 76,373 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $7,514,339.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 715,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,348,850. This represents a 9.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sanjay Gajendra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 4th, Sanjay Gajendra sold 88,627 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total transaction of $8,695,194.97.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Sanjay Gajendra sold 165,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $16,211,250.00.

On Friday, May 16th, Sanjay Gajendra sold 91,337 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $8,281,525.79.

On Thursday, May 8th, Sanjay Gajendra sold 165,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $11,840,400.00.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of ALAB opened at $85.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.46. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 390.70, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $159.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $151.55 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The company's revenue was up 144.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Astera Labs from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Institutional Trading of Astera Labs

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Astera Labs by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Astera Labs by 3,155.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astera Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

