Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Receives $14.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

FTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Singular Research raised shares of Flotek Industries to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Flotek Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Flotek Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Flotek Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTK opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.69. Flotek Industries has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.69 million, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $55.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.50 million. Flotek Industries had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 12.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Flotek Industries will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flotek Industries

In other Flotek Industries news, Director Matthew Wilks bought 103,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,267,011.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,844. This represents a 253.49% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 149,766 shares of company stock worth $1,841,758. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flotek Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Flotek Industries in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Flotek Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flotek Industries during the first quarter worth $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flotek Industries during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

