InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IVT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE IVT opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.18, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. InvenTrust Properties has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $31.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2377 per share. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 413.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,906,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,315,000 after buying an additional 181,423 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,461,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,044,000 after purchasing an additional 99,196 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,624,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,072,000 after purchasing an additional 166,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,366,000 after purchasing an additional 120,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,605,000 after purchasing an additional 36,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

