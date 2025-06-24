ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

ACIW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ACIW

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.57 per share, for a total transaction of $242,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,878,601.54. The trade was a 1.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Janet O. Estep sold 4,500 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $200,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,000.46. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,868,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 132.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,571,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,986,000 after acquiring an additional 896,564 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 206.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,005,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,194,000 after acquiring an additional 677,143 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $25,267,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,962,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,095,000 after acquiring an additional 459,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $45.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.48. ACI Worldwide has a 1-year low of $36.78 and a 1-year high of $59.71.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $394.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.36 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 20.94%. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ACI Worldwide will post 2 EPS for the current year.

About ACI Worldwide

(Get Free Report

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.