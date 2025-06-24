EHang Holdings Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:EH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.28.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EHang in a report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.40 price objective on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded EHang to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded EHang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on EHang from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on EHang in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EH opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. EHang has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.15.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EHang by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,376 shares during the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd increased its position in shares of EHang by 585.4% during the 1st quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 759,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,859,000 after purchasing an additional 648,412 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EHang by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EHang during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of EHang by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 684,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,291,000 after purchasing an additional 573,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

