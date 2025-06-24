Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Receives $397.27 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $397.27.
AON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised AON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Redburn Partners set a $445.00 price objective on AON in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AON from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AON from $396.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th.
Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $360.17 on Thursday. AON has a 52-week low of $285.35 and a 52-week high of $412.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $359.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.
AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by ($0.37). AON had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 52.71%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AON will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.745 dividend. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.
Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.
