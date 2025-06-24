General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $293.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $282.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.52. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $239.20 and a twelve month high of $316.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $75.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.61%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 7,639 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.44, for a total transaction of $2,142,281.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,828,587.08. This trade represents a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 213.8% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

