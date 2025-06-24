Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $364.21.

MOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $351.00 to $347.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $372.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $376.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $364.00 price objective for the company.

In other Molina Healthcare news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 87,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $28,005,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,715 shares in the company, valued at $82,484,262.90. The trade was a 25.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 669 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.50, for a total value of $214,414.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,244 shares in the company, valued at $3,603,702. This trade represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 482.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $291.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $310.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.92. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $262.32 and a twelve month high of $365.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.57.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

