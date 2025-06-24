Kroger (NYSE:KR) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Roth Capital set a $58.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Melius raised shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.47.

Kroger Stock Performance

KR stock opened at $73.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.59. Kroger has a 12 month low of $49.04 and a 12 month high of $74.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.37.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.35 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $392,247.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,349.20. This represents a 61.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $72,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,370.19. This represents a 8.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,679 shares of company stock valued at $7,865,706 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 307,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,834,000 after purchasing an additional 24,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

