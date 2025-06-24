Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.94.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $100.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Illumina from $136.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Illumina from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Illumina from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Illumina from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

In other Illumina news, CFO Ankur Dhingra purchased 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.21 per share, with a total value of $495,381.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,616.26. This trade represents a 32.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Illumina by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Illumina by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,941 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Illumina by 720.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,132 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 23,424 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $90.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Illumina has a 52 week low of $68.70 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Illumina had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a positive return on equity of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

