Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$113.67.
Several brokerages have recently commented on BBD.B. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$101.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$133.00 to C$128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$142.00 to C$140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$103.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.
TSE BBD.B opened at C$111.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.98. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$71.79 and a one year high of C$113.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$93.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$90.10.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
