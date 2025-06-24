Brokerages Set Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Target Price at C$15.78

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.85.

LUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a C$16.60 price objective on Lundin Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Desjardins set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.80 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Lundin Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LUN

Insider Buying and Selling at Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Stock Up 0.5%

In related news, Director Jack Oliver Lundin acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$252,934.00. Also, Director Adam Ian Lundin acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,623,000.00. Insiders have bought a total of 3,070,000 shares of company stock worth $37,265,934 over the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LUN stock opened at C$13.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.27. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$8.94 and a twelve month high of C$16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.